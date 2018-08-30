Asian stocks rose on Thursday as Wall Street hit record highs in the hope that the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations will lead to a further easing of global trade tensions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.1 percent.

Australian stocks added 0.15 percent, and Japan's Nikkei rose to a three-month high, last trading up 0.45 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was little changed.

NAFTA negotiations

US shares extended their rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs for a fourth straight session as technology stocks pushed indexes higher and promising NAFTA negotiations boosted investor confidence.

The leaders of the United States and Canada expressed optimism on Wednesday that NAFTA negotiations would meet a Friday deadline for a deal.

Canada rejoined the talks to modernise the 24-year-old NAFTA after Mexico and the United States announced a bilateral trade deal on Monday, which had helped global equities begin the week on the front foot.

"Recent NAFTA negotiations have helped clear some of the uncertainty the markets had been feeling, leading to hopes US-China trade tensions will take a turn for the better," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

The White House has said it wants to settle NAFTA before negotiating with China.

The deadline for public comment on US President Donald Trump's tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods is on September 5, with the new measures possibly taking effect next month.

The Brexit effect