In Denmark, the government classifies certain residential areas as ghettos.

These are neighbourhoods that have large immigrant populations, among other qualifiers.

The government is introducing a series of laws in 2018 to regulate life in those communities, including more policing, with the eventual aim of eliminating "ghettos" altogether.

However, residents feel it is another push to make them feel less at home in their own country. Many don't consider the tower blocks they live in to be ghettos at all.