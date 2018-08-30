Over the weekend the Free Rohingya Coalition, a global network of activists, commemorated the “Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day”, with vigils and events.

On that day one year ago, armed forces in Myanmar took part in a brutal mass killing, rape and arson against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine state. The rememberance day coincided with the release of a damning report by the UN that highlights ‘genocidal intent’ on the part Myanmar officials towards the Rohingya, and explicitly called for investigation and prosecution of Myanmar’s top military generals, to the full extent of international law.

The UN has further described the Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar as the ‘Palestine of Asia’, recognising them as one of the most persecuted minorities in the world. Tragically, this seems to have done little for their cause. In spite of the injustice, murders, rape, beheadings and violence the Rohingya community is subjected to daily, but they have yet to receive the justice they deserve.

Aung San Suu Kyi continues to deny accountability or knowledge of the suffering of the Rohingya Muslim minority, which forced more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh where they reside in limbo. I have reported on the unprecedented bloodshed and plight of the Rohingya community for years and it is my strong opinion that nothing has changed.

Aung San Suu Kyi, politician and ironically enough—a Nobel Peace Laureate—continues to callously dismiss the ill treatment of the 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims affected by her policies. Despite the fact that the UN has described the treatment of the Rohingya as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing”, frustratingly little headway has been made.

Aung San Suu Kyi grotesquely wields her political position to delay or pin down a repatriation date for the Rohingya to return to Myanmar.

She states: “It's very difficult for us to put a timeframe on it by ourselves unilaterally, because we have to work with Bangladesh in order to do that”. Suu Kyi’s reluctance to commit to Rohingya repatriation comes as no surprise given her past reluctance to accept the Rohingya Muslim minority as part of the social fabric of Myanmar, and the consistently discriminatory stance she has taken towards the Muslim minority.

Suu Kyi is but a mirror of official state policy. This is clearly seen in that the Rohingya are not considered one of the country’s 135 official ethnic groups despite having lived in the country since the 12th century. It is this official denial of the Rohingya’s status in Myanmar that empowers the state with the ability to deny them citizenship while providing domestic cover for discriminatory practices.