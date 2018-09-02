Currency manipulations aim to cast doubt on Turkey's strong and solid economy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Speaking at Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Erdogan said: “They try to cast doubt on Turkey’s strong and solid economy via currency manipulations,” without elaborating.

Defying the attacks targeting Turkish economy, Erdogan said Turkey is resolved to establish independence in economy, mainly in defence industry.

Political tensions between Ankara and Washington had sparked worries in markets in August, after US President Donald Trump threatened to use economic pressure over an American pastor who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

The Turkish lira has been losing its value against the US dollar past several weeks after the US president doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium.

Countering Feto tops agenda of Turkish, Kyrgyz leaders

Meanwhile on Saturday, President Erdogan said the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was the main issue discussed during the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart.

Speaking ahead of a fourth High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting with Sooronbay Jeenbekov in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Erdogan said, "We don't want Kyrgyzstan to experience the troubles we had on July 15 [2016] coup attempt."

"It would be beneficial for both sides to concentrate on the positive agenda by removing the FETO issue from our agenda," Erdogan said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Jeenbekov said the incidents of July 15, 2016 were "a test" not only for Turkish people but also for the Kyrgyz people.

"You know Kyrgyzstan was among the countries supporting Turkey [over the coup attempt]. The only power of the government is the people. It is not acceptable to overthrow a democratically elected government using military power," Jeenbekov said, adding that his country would always be open for cooperation on FETO issues.

The Kyrgyz president said they changed FETO-linked schools were now under the jurisdiction of the country's National Education Ministry.

Turkey supports Kyrgyzstan