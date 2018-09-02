Iraqi lawmakers led by cleric Muqtada al Sadr and Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said on Sunday they created an alliance that would give them a majority bloc in the new parliament after four months of political uncertainty.

The new government is tasked with rebuilding the country after a three-year war with Daesh militants and balancing relations between Iraq's two biggest allies: arch-rivals Iran and the United States.

Iraqis voted in May in their first parliamentary election since the defeat of Daesh's self-declared caliphate, but a contentious recount process delayed the announcement of final results until last month.

Uncertainty over the composition of the new government has raised tensions at a time when public impatience is growing over poor basic services, high unemployment and the slow pace of rebuilding after the war with Daesh.

The recount delayed the process by three months but showed little had changed from the initial results, with Sadr, a populist Shia cleric, retaining his lead of 54 seats. Abadi's bloc remained third with 42.

The alliance that was announced on Sunday includes 177 lawmakers from 16 electoral lists, a document published by the state news agency showed. It is now in the lead position to form a government.