Thousands of people are expected to attend a concert on Monday evening in the eastern German city of Chemnitz against far-right protests.

The performances, by some of Germany's most popular bands, come in reaction to a week of sometimes violent rallies by far-right groups against migrants – and leftist counter protests.

The nationalists' protests were triggered by the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German man in Chemnitz on August 26, allegedly by two migrants from Iraq and Syria.

The tension that has built up over the past week in Chemnitz reflects the growing polarisation over Germany's ongoing efforts to come to terms with an influx of more than one million refugees and migrants to the country since 2015.

The concert, which is being promoted under the #WeAreMore hashtag, is part of an effort by German civil society to position itself against the growing far-right movement in parts of Germany.

Former foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel on Monday harshly criticised the political establishment for being too passive when it came to fighting far-right groups in Germany and asked them to make a stronger showing in places with simmering discontent and anti-migrant sentiment.

"I think it would be good if as many representatives as possible – not only in Chemnitz but everywhere – go to places where we think the citizens are not agreeing with our state," he said.

But, Gabriel added, there was a clear line between angry citizens and those inciting the people with hatred.