Greek ships remained docked at the country's ports on Monday as seamen started a strike to demand the restoration of wages and labour rights, following the expiry of Greece's third bailout programme last month.

The 24-hour walkout was organised by Greece's seamen federation (PNO), which said in a statement that negotiations with the sector's employers over a new collective agreement that would include wage increases did not bear fruit.

Traffic was very slow at Piraeus port on Monday morning. Shipping companies were forced to reschedule many sailings.

Later on Monday, PNO decided to extend the strike by another day to Wednesday morning, a move which could lead to more travel disruptions and leave holidaymakers stranded on Greek islands.

The union said in a statement that "for eight consecutive years, the seamen have not received not even a one-euro increase" and asked for passengers' understanding and support.