Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the militant Haqqani network, one of the most powerful groups in the Afghan insurgency, has died after a long illness, the Taliban announced on Tuesday.

Haqqani, who founded the network in the 1970s, relinquished operational leadership of the group some years ago to his son Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is now deputy leader of the Afghan Taliban.

Haqqani rose to prominence as a guerrilla leader in the US-backed campaign against Soviet-occupied Afghanistan but later allied himself with the Taliban, fighting American troops after the Taliban were ousted in 2001.

TRT World spoke to Imtiaz Gul from Islamabad's Centre for Research and Security Studies, for more details.

Terrorist organisation

Haqqani's group became known for complex, well-organised attacks on both Afghan and US military as well as civilian targets and high-profile kidnappings.