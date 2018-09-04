Oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday after the evacuation of two Gulf of Mexico oil platforms in preparation for a hurricane.

US light crude (CLc1) rose $1.31 a barrel from Friday’s close to a peak of $71.11, its highest since mid-July, before easing to around $71.00, up $1.20, by 0900 GMT.

US markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Benchmark Brent crude (LCOc1), which traded on Monday, was up $1.00 at $79.15 a barrel.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Monday it had evacuated and shut production at two oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the approach of Gordon, which is expected to come ashore as a hurricane.

Global oil markets have tightened over the last month, pushing up Brent prices by more than 10 percent since the middle of August.

Investors anticipate less supply from Iran as US sanctions on Tehran begin to bite.

“With ship-tracking data now pointing at a reduction in Iranian exports, renewed strife in Libya, and Venezuelan export availability hobbled by an accident at the key Jose terminal, the list of bullish headlines is getting longer,” said Michael Dei-Michei, head of research at Vienna consultancy JBC Energy.

Barclays bank said on Tuesday oil markets had changed since 2017, when worries about rising supply were more evident.