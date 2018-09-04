The Senate confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's US Supreme Court pick, opened in chaos on Tuesday, as Democrats protested Republicans blocking access to documents stemming from the nominee's White House work more than a decade ago. The judge is scheduled to begin answering questions from lawmakers on Wednesday.

News photographers clicked pictures of a smiling Kavanaugh – the conservative federal appeals court judge picked by Trump for a lifetime job on the top US judicial body – as he entered the hearing room along with family members.

But moments after the Judiciary Committee's Republican chairman Chuck Grassley opened the session, Democrats decried the withholding of the documents and asked to have the proceedings adjourned.

TRT World 's Jon Brain brings the latest from Washington DC.

'Travesty of justice'

Shrieking protesters also disrupted the hearing. They took turns yelling as senators spoke, with one shouting, "This is a travesty of justice," another shouting "Our democracy is broken" and a third urging, "Vote no on Kavanaugh." Security personnel removed dozens of demonstrators from the room.

"We cannot possibly move forward. We have not had an opportunity to have a meaningful hearing," Democratic Senator Kamala Harris said. Democratic Senator Cory Booker appealed to Grassley's "sense of decency and integrity" and said the withholding of the documents by Republicans and the White House deprived lawmakers of being able to properly vet the nominee.

"What are we trying to hide? Why are we rushing?" asked Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.

Kavanaugh's time in the White House

Republican Senator John Cornyn accused Democrats of trying to conduct the hearing by "mob rule." Grassley ignored the Democrats' request to halt the hearing, saying it was "out of order" and accused them of obstruction. Republicans hold a slim Senate majority and can confirm Kavanaugh if they stay united. So far, there were no signs of Republican defections.

Trump nominated Kavanaugh, 53, to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement on June 27.

Democrats have demanded in vain to see documents relating to the time Kavanaugh spent as staff secretary to Republican former President George W Bush from 2003 to 2006. That job involved managing paper flow from advisers to Bush.

"I think we ought to give the American people the opportunity to hear whetherJudge Kavanaugh should be on the Supreme Court," Grassley said.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called the hearing a "charade" and "a mockery of our norms."

Republicans also have released some but not all of the existing documents concerning Kavanaugh's two years as a lawyer in the White House Counsel's Office prior to becoming staff secretary.

Republicans have said that Democrats have more than enough documents to assess Kavanaugh's record, including his 12 years of judicial opinions as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. They have accused Democrats of seeking to delay the hearing for purely political reasons.

Kavanaugh sat, fingers intertwined, quietly staring ahead at the committee members as audience members screamed while being dragged out of the hearing room.