Three mortar shells landed inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone just after midnight local time on Friday, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The mortars landed on an "abandoned lot," resulting in "no casualties or physical damage," the statement said.

A security source inside the Green Zone said the mortars landed near the Egyptian embassy.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes after days of intensifying protests in Iraq's southern oil hub city of Basra.