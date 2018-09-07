The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey met in a high stakes summit in Tehran on Friday to discuss the future of Syria as a bloody military operation looms in the last opposition and rebel-held area of the war-ravaged nation.

Each leader laid out terms and issues on the battlefield which are most critical to their own concerns.

A joint statement released by all three leaders after the summit said:

"There could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and it can only end through a negotiated political process.

"Reaffirmed their determination to continue active cooperation with a view to advancing the political process in consistence with the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and the UN Security Council Resolution 2254."

The leaders expressed their "satisfaction with the achievements" of the Astana-styled talks since January 2017, in particular, the progress made in "reducing violence across the Syrian Arab Republic and contributing to peace, security, and stability in the country."

Turkey's ceasefire proposal

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan appealed for a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, saying a regime offensive in the northwestern province would unleash a humanitarian catastrophe and be a national security threat to his country.

"A migration wave started again and the place they are going to is always the Turkish border. They are now coming towards our borders. We should provide a ceasefire here, taking measures against terrorist organisations together with the joint work of our relevant officials," Erdogan said.

"If we can declare a ceasefire here today, this will be the most important step we can take. It would bring peace to the civilians. I think declaring a ceasefire would be a victory for this summit."

His call appeared to be at odds with statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin who said the Syrian regime "has the right" to regain control over all Syrian territory, including Idlib.

The two leaders, along with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke at a summit meeting in Tehran to discuss the future of Syria as a bloody military operation looms in the last opposition and rebel-held area of the war-ravaged nation.

"Idlib isn't just important for Syria's future, it is of importance for our national security and for the future of the region," Erdogan said.

"Any attack on Idlib would result in a catastrophe. Any fight against terrorists requires methods based on time and patience," he added, saying "we don't want Idlib to turn into a bloodbath."

"We must find a reasonable way out for Idlib," he added.

Putin reiterated Russia's stance that Assad's regime should be able to regain control of all of Syria.

"We should think together over all aspects of this complicated issue," Putin said, speaking of Idlib. "We should solve this issue together and (we should) all realise that the legitimate Syrian government has the right and eventually should be able to regain control of all of its territory."

Reacting to Erdogan's proposal for the joint communique to call for a ceasefire in Idlib, Putin said "a ceasefire would be good" but indicated that Moscow does not think it will hold.