Human Rights Watch: Refugee children being denied an education in Greece
In its latest report, Human Rights Watch has criticised the Greek government saying it's denying refugee children access to formal education.
British volunteer primary school teacher Helen Brannigan (C) speaks to refugee children before class at the volunteer-run "Refugee Education Chios" school on the island of Chios, Greece on September 7, 2016. / Reuters
September 12, 2018

The new school year begins in Greece this week, but a recent Human Rights Watch report has found that refugee children on Greek islands are being denied access to education. 

The rights group estimates in its latest report that about 12,000 school-aged children were living on the Greek islands, but only 400 were enrolled in formal classes.

"In June, more than 500 refugees arrived on the island of Chios and that kind of influx makes it difficult for teachers here to plan their classes, because they simply don't know how many students they're going to have, " coordinator at Refugee Education Chios, Sevie Paida said. 

TRT World's correspondent Melinda Nucifora visited the island to find out more.

