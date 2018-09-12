Cancer will claim the lives of 9.6 million people in 2018, accounting for one in eight of all deaths among men and one in 11 among women, the World Health Organization's cancer research agency said on Wednesday.

In its GLOBOCAN report detailing prevalence and death rates from many different types of cancer, the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said the global cancer burden would rise to an estimated 18.1 million new cases this year. This was up from 14.1 million — and 8.2 million deaths — in 2012, when the last GLOBACAN survey was published.

IARC said the rising cancer burden — characterised as the number of new cases, the prevalence, and the number of deaths — was due to several factors, including social and economic development and growing and ageing populations.

In emerging economies, it said, there is also a shift from cancers related to poverty and infections towards cancers linked to lifestyles and diets more typical of wealthier countries.

Lung cancer kills more patients than any other type

Lung cancer — mainly caused by smoking — is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, the report said. And along with breast cancer, lung cancer also causes the highest number of new cases of the disease: 2.1 million new cases of each are expected to be diagnosed this year alone.

With an estimated 1.8 million new cases in 2018, colorectal or bowel cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, followed by prostate cancer and then stomach cancer.

"These new figures highlight that much remains to be done to address the alarming rise in the cancer burden globally and that prevention has a key role to play," IARC's director Christopher Wild said in a statement with the report.