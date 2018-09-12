WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least six people killed as car bomb hits diners in Iraq
Another 42 were wounded in the explosion which occurred at a highway restaurant frequented by security forces in Saladin Governorate. However, most of the casualties were a group of Iraqi tourists.
At least six people killed as car bomb hits diners in Iraq
In this file photo a member of the Iraqi forces walks though the wreckage of a vehicle after a car bomb attack in Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Baghdad, Iraq. October 10, 2007. / AP
September 12, 2018

At least six people were killed and 42 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car full of explosives at a restaurant on a highway connecting the Iraqi city of Baiji with Tikrit in Saladin Governorate on Wednesday, police and medical sources said.

Police said the attacker targeted the Qalaa restaurant, which is usually frequented by members of the security forces and paramilitary fighters.

Most of the casualties were a group of Iraqi tourists travelling on board a bus that stopped by the restaurant, police and medical sources said.

Recommended

No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh terrorists often carry out such attacks.

Iraqi security officials have said Daesh is likely to regroup and continue their attacks in Iraq after its self-proclaimed caliphate all but collapsed and the militants were dislodged from large areas of the west and north of the country.

The group's fighters have since then waged a campaign of kidnappings and killings. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza