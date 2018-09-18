POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Europe's top football clubs ready for Champions League season
Europe's top teams will battle it out for the continent's most prestigious football prize - the UEFA Champions League - which kicks off on Tuesday.
A man cleans the logo of UEFA Champions League before the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. / AP
September 18, 2018

The group stages of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season kicks off on Tuesday.

Europe's top clubs will battle it out for the continent's most prestigious football prize.

Tonight's biggest fixtures -

Inter Milan v Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will be without five players for their opener at Inter Milan, with Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko injured plus Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier left at home for technical reasons.

Goalkeeper and captain Lloris has a thigh injury while midfielders Alli and Sissoko have hamstring problems that saw them miss Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League home loss to Liverpool.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Monday that defenders Alderweireld and Trippier had also stayed behind in London and added that he was being forced to rest players early in the season because of the World Cup.

Recommended

Liverpool v Paris Saint Germain

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says striker Roberto Firmino’s eye injury is not as serious as feared but said it was too soon to know if he would be clear to play in against Paris St Germain.

The Brazilian had to be substituted in the second half of his side’s 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after clashing with the hand of opposition defender Jan Vertonghen.

Tuesday fixtures:

Group A Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund Monaco v Atletico Madrid

Group B Barcelona v PSV Eindhoven Inter Milan v Tottenham Hotspur

Group C Red Star Belgrade v Napoli Liverpool v Paris Saint Germain

Group D FC Schalke 04 v FC Porto Galatasaray v Lokomotiv Moscow

SOURCE:Reuters
