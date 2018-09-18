The world's leading cargo companies have applied for rental spots at Istanbul's new airport, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan said on Tuesday.

"We will provide a great competitive environment especially for large companies that provide air cargo services globally, which will be able to operate in our country," Turhan said.

He said the first phase of the new airport is set to be completed on October 29.

The minister said once this phase is opened, the airport will welcome 90 million passengers annually with 3,500 daily landings and take-offs.

Thousands to get employment