Ugandan security forces swiftly took pop star and opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine into custody when he arrived from the United States on Thursday, further angering supporters who have protested his alleged torture by security forces and a treason charge.

The singer, who has emerged as a popular voice against longtime President Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, was "unlawfully detained by military officers," his US-based lawyer Robert Amsterdam said on Twitter. National police chief Okoth Ochola, however, said he was taken to his home and was not under arrest.

The singer, under police escort, was driven to his residence outside the capital, Kampala, where hundreds of youthful supporters cheered and chanted as he climbed on top of a car and raised his fist.

TRT World producer Adesewa Josh explains how opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine poses a danger to the current establishment in Uganda.

A threat to the establishment?

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, had sought treatment in the US for injuries allegedly sustained during torture by members of the presidential guard, which Uganda's government denies.

Ahead of his return, security forces set up barriers near the airport and elsewhere around the capital amid heavy security. Police detained the singer' s brother and at least two other people who were driving to the airport, without explanation, lawyer Asuman Basalirwa said.