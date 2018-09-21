Turkey is ready for Euro 2024, Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said as the UEFA expressed concerns on Friday about Ankara's bid a week before the 2024 European Championship hosting vote. The UEFA raised no significant issues with Germany's proposals in an evaluation.

"Economy-wise and infrastructure-wise, Turkey is ready," Albayrak said at a joint press conference in Berlin with Germany's economy and finance ministers.

European football's governing body has also flagged up a risk over the ability for fans to travel around Turkey, which plans to enhance transport infrastructure for the tournament.

"The scale of works to be undertaken in the given time frame constitutes a risk, especially in combination with the dependence on a few airports for international and domestic travel," the UEFA said.

But the same UEFA executive committee that votes on Thursday on the Euro 2024 host decided in May to send a showpiece occasion to Turkey. The 2020 Champions League final will be staged in Istanbul at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, although the latest UEFA report said rebuilding work poses a risk to that event or Euro 2024.

Turkey's restriction on advertising alcoholic products is also problematic for the UEFA, which said it could create a "conflict if a sponsorship agreement is signed with a beer company." Germany doesn't have the same prohibition.

Financial benefits for the UEFA of taking the tournament to Turkey are the tax exemptions being offered by the government which Germany will not give.

But UEFA cautions that "recent economic developments" in Turkey "may put planned public investments under pressure."

The Turkish lira has lost around 40 percent against the dollar this year, raising the price of imports.