TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan attends Teknofest Istanbul
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauds the country's first aerospace and technology festival and achievements made in the defence industry.
Turkish President Erdogan attends Teknofest Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives a memento from Turkey Technology Team Foundation (T3) Chairman of the Board of Trustees Selcuk Bayraktar at 'Teknofest Istanbul' on September 22, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. / AA
September 22, 2018

Turkey is using 65 percent Turkish products in its defence operations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday at an event at Istanbul's new airport, which is due to officially open next month.

Speaking at 'Teknofest Istanbul', the first aerospace and technology exhibition, Erdogan said Turkey would have faced enormous challenges during operations in home and abroad "if we had not reached this level” in the defence industry.

Turkey is now meeting "65 percent of its defence industry needs," Erdogan said. 

He also said the achievement was only possible by transforming Turkey into a tech-producing country.

Not just a user

Recommended

"As long as we remain only a user of technology, we cannot guarantee our freedom in any area," Erdogan said.

The first condition of real freedom, said Erdogan, comes from designing, producing and exporting technology.

The four-day Teknofest Istanbul, organised by the Turkey Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, aims to promote and showcase Turkey's rapid technological advancements.

Teknofest, which opened on Thursday, features air shows, aviation demonstrations, technology competitions, seminars on cutting-edge technology, and an international entrepreneurship summit, along with other activities.

During the festival, leading Turkish defence and technology firms and institutions such as Aselsan, Baykar, IGA, Isbak, Roketsan, TAI, Turkish Airlines, TUBITAK and TURKSAT will hold contests in dozens of different categories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal