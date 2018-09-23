Maldives opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who fought a bitter election campaign against incumbent President Abdulla Yameen, said that he had won Sunday's presidential vote with a 16 percent margin after 92 percent of votes had been counted.

The opposition candidate had an unassailable lead of 34,000 votes over Yameen with just 27,000 votes to be declared late on Sunday, according to polling station results broadcast over local media.

"This is a moment of happiness, a moment of hope. This is a journey that has ended at the ballot box because the people willed it," Solih, popularly known as Ibu, told reporters in Male.

"The message is loud and clear. The people of Maldives want change, peace and justice. I would like to call on President Yameen to accept the will of the people and begin a smooth transition of power as per the constitution."

Polling booths in the Maldives closed Sunday after three hours of extended voting in a controversial election marred by police raids on the opposition and allegations of vote rigging in favour of strongman president Yameen.

Yameen has imprisoned or forced into exile all his main rivals, and is expected to retain his hold on power in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Foreign monitors and the opposition have slammed his government for its crackdown on opponents and the media, and urged the international community not to recognise the results of the election.

Before polls opened, police raided the campaign headquarters of the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), searched the building for several hours in a bid to stop what they called "illegal activities".

There were no arrests.

Despite the crackdown, hundreds of Maldivians headed to polling booths before voting began in the capital Male.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm. Voters lined up to vote despite overcast weather," MDP party worker Shauna Aminath said.

Yameen has borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars from China to build up infrastructure, alarming the nation's longtime backer India.

The European Union has said it is ready to impose travel bans and asset freezes on individuals "if the situation does not improve", while the United States has warned it would "consider appropriate measures" against those undermining democracy in the country of 1,200 islands.

Some 262,000 people in the archipelago – famed for its white beaches and blue lagoons – can vote in an election from which independent international monitors have been barred.

Only a handful of foreign media have been allowed in.

The Asian Network for Free Elections, a foreign monitoring group, said the campaign was heavily tilted in favour of the 59-year-old Yameen.