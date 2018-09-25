WORLD
WHO extremely concerned about "perfect storm" for Ebola in DRC
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo could deteriorate rapidly because of attacks by armed groups, community resistance and the geographic spread of the disease.
In this photo taken Sunday, Sept 9, 2018, Kasereka Mulanda, 24, is seen talking with his wife who is suffering from the Ebola virus in an isolation area in Beni, Eastern Congo. The current Ebola outbreak in northeastern Congo has become a testing ground with one aid group for the first time treating confirmed Ebola victims in individual biosecure units used in emergencies involving highly infectious diseases. / AP
September 25, 2018

The emergencies chief for the World Health Organization says insecurity, public defiance about vaccinations and political jockeying could create a "perfect storm" leading Congo's latest Ebola outbreak to spread.

Dr Peter Salama says the response is at a "critical juncture" in eastern North Kivu province, where the outbreak was declared nearly two months ago. 

Health officials have counted 150 confirmed and probable cases, including over 100 deaths.

He told reporters Tuesday that overall trends in the Ebola response have been positive. 

But insecurity and deadly violence caused by armed militia groups, public fears about treatment options and politicians fanning those fears ahead of elections have presented challenges.

Salama said such factors "may be coming together over the next weeks to months to create a potential perfect storm."

