TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Moroccan minister asked to resign over anti-Turkey tirade
Morocco's Minister of Youth and Sports Rachid Talbi Alami is facing calls to resign after he made offensive remarks towards Turkey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a party congress in Marrakesh.
Moroccan minister asked to resign over anti-Turkey tirade
- Courtesy Facebook profile of Rachid Talbi Alami
September 25, 2018

Morocco's Minister of Youth and Sports Rachid Talbi Alami is facing backlash after making anti-Turkey remarks during a party congress in Marrakesh.

Alami, a leader in the National Rally of Independents Party and a member of the country's governing coalition, made the offensive remarks during the opening ceremony of Summer University in Marrakesh on Saturday.

He alleged that Morocco's Justice and Development Party (PJD), that leads the governing coalition, was imitating the Turkish model, which he described as a "failure." 

Alami's comments drew criticism from PJD members urging him to resign.

“Minister Alami must submit his resignation to the government, and his party must withdraw from governance,” Abdelaziz Aftati, a PJD member told Anadolu Agency.

“I am surprised to the fact that a cabinet member is criticising his prime minister, alleging that he follows the model of a foreign country. That comment is in itself an interference in the sovereign affairs of a country friendly to Morocco.

Recommended

“The offence targeted Turkey, a country that respects Morocco and does not have any issue with our national affairs,” he added.

Khalid al Bouqrai, another PJD lawmaker slammed the minister’s comments, saying: “It is imperative that the state acts to dissolve the party, put an end to its harmful agenda and arrest its leadership.”

Many Moroccans have taken to social media in support of the PJD, calling for Alami to resign from governance. 

“President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan has supporters and followers around the world and does not wait on your intercession or opinion,” according to Taoufik Najmani, a prominent Moroccan journalist.

The National Rally of Independents Party removed the minister's video containing the defamatory statement from its website and official YouTube account. 

It's unknown whether the removal was to distance the party from Alami's remarks or a reaction to pressure.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal