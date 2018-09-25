A South Sudanese surgeon, who has spent two decades helping the sick and injured in the war-torn east African nation, was on Tuesday announced the winner of a UN prize for treating tens of thousands of people forced to flee violence and persecution.

Evan Atar Adaha – a 52-year-old doctor who runs the only hospital in northeastern Maban county – was given the 2018 Nansen Refugee Award for his "humanity and selflessness" that meant he often risked his safety to serve others, the UN said.

"I feel very humbled. I hope this award can help draw attention to the plight of refugees especially here in Africa where they are often forgotten about," Adaha told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.

"You may hear and read about them, but it's only when you are face-to-face with people who have left everything and are sick with malaria, or are malnourished, or have a bullet wound that you realise how desperate the need for help is."

Ravaged by civil war

Nansen Refugee Awardees are recognised by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) for dedicating their time to help people forced from their homes. Former awardees include Eleanor Roosevelt and Luciano Pavarotti.

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, has been ravaged by civil war since 2013 after clashes erupted between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar.

The government recently signed a peace agreement with rebels, but the five-year-long war has had a devastating impact.

At least 50,000 people have been killed and one in three South Sudanese have been uprooted from their homes. The country also hosts around 300,000 refugees fleeing violence in neighbouring Sudan, according to the UN.

Lack of funds