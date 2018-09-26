Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a Turkish court, not politicians, will decide the fate of an American pastor whose detention on terrorism charges has roiled relations between Ankara and Washington.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was hopeful Turkey would release evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson this month. He was moved to house arrest in July after being detained for 21 months.

In an interview on Tuesday while he was in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly meetings, Erdogan said any decision on Brunson would be made by the court.

"This is a judiciary matter. Brunson has been detained on terrorism charges ... On October 12 there will be another hearing and we don't know what the court will decide and politicians will have no say on the verdict," Erdogan said.

TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more.

If found guilty, Brunson could be jailed for up to 35 years. He denies the charges linking him to the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation in Turkey, the US and the EU.

"As the president, I don't have the right to order his release. Our judiciary is independent. Let's wait and see what the court will decide," Erdogan said.

US President Donald Trump, infuriated over Brunson's detention, authorised a doubling of duties on aluminum and steel imported from Turkey in August. Turkey retaliated by increasing tariffs on US cars, alcohol and tobacco imports.

The Turkish lira has lost nearly 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year.