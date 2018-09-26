The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of India’s ambitious biometric identity or Aadhaar project, but sharply reined in a government push to make it mandatory for various services.

The concept for the Aadhaar (foundation) scheme was introduced in 2006 and later launched in 2009 with the creation of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Around 1.1 billion people have registered for the scheme so far.

Indian citizens had been asked to furnish their Aadhaar numbers for a host of transactions including accessing bank accounts, paying taxes, receiving subsidies, acquiring a mobile number, settling a property deal and registering a marriage.

In a ruling with far-reaching consequences, a panel of five judges cleared the use of Aadhaar for welfare schemes, saying it empowered the poor and marginalised.

A 4-1 majority of the panel ruled the programme had merits, but struck down a government effort to make its use mandatory in applications for services ranging from bank accounts to mobile telephone connections and school admissions.

Privacy was a main concern for the judicial panel while issuing the judgement, especially in light of reports about leakage of data related to the programme.

“I think this is a fabulous judgment,” said lawyer Kapil Sibal, a member of the opposition Congress party, who had argued in court against the sweeping use of Aadhaar as a means of identification.

Rahul Gandhi, the president of the Indian National Congress, thanked the Supreme Court for the Aadhaar verdict. He saw the program being used as a tool of oppression and surveillance by governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).