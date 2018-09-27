Turkey and the US will overcome the current “turbulent period” in their relations through their strategic partnership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Wednesday.

"Our strategic partnership, which has gone through difficulties so many times, will overcome this turbulent period," Erdogan said during his address at the Ninth Turkey Investment Conference held by the Turkey-US Business Council (TAIK) in New York.

Erdogan said disagreements with the administration of US President Donald Trump on issues such as the fight against terrorism, Jerusalem, Syria and sanctions "test Turkish-American relations."

He said he believes that Turkey and the US need to come a long way in their relations, especially with regards to the FETO and PYD/PKK terrorist organisations.

Erdogan said some circles in the Trump administration assume they can resolve differences with Turkey through threats, pressure and blackmail.

He questioned why the US is protecting FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, adding: “Are we not strategic partners?”

Erdogan said FETO is active in 27 US states and has charter schools there.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen were behind the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.