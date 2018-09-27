Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Berlin on Thursday for his first "state visit" to Germany as president.

Senior German officials welcomed the president and the first lady Emine Erdogan at the military section of Berlin's Tegel Airport.

Turkish president is accompanied by key ministers during the visit, including economy, finance, trade and industry ministers.

German news channels broadcast the welcoming ceremony live at the airport, where Erdogan was welcomed by an honour guard, and 21 gun salute.

On Friday, Erdogan will meet his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel will host a lunch for Erdogan at the Chancellory, and the two leaders will meet again on Saturday morning for a working breakfast to discuss bilateral and international issues.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins, who is in Berlin, explains what to expect from the high-profile visit.

Fresh page in bilateral relations

Ahead of his official talks in Berlin, Erdogan called for opening a fresh page in Turkish-German relations amid an era of new global challenges.

"The dramatic developments in the world make it indispensable for both Germany and Turkey to open a new page in bilateral relations, to leave aside their differences and focus on their common interests," Erdogan wrote in an article published on Wednesday in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins takes a look at the differences both sides have agreed to sort out.

Erdogan said both countries face similar challenges and threats such as terrorism, irregular refugee movements and trade wars.