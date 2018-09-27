Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday accused Iran of hiding nuclear-related material at a warehouse in Tehran, which he said proved it had not abandoned its nuclear weapons programme. Hours later, Iran dismissed the allegation as an "arts and craft show".

In a speech at the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu used pictures and diagrams to show where some 15 kilogrammes of radioactive material had been stored and called on the UN's atomic agency to head to the locations immediately with Geiger counters.

"Today I am disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran, a secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran's secret nuclear programme," Netanyahu said in a speech that was mostly aimed at Iran.

Iran says world will laugh at Netanyahu's claims

The world will laugh at Netanyahu's claims about a secret atomic warehouse in Tehran, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, according to Fars News.

"The world will only laugh loudly at this type of false, meaningless and unnecessary speech," Qassemi said.

In a tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif derided the Israeli presentation as an "arts and craft show" by a country that he said needed to come clean about its own nuclear programme.

