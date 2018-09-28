That’s one way to lose those walking blues: a pair of shoes encrusted with diamonds has gone on sale in Dubai with a price tag of $17 million.

They are displayed in a diamond-shaped glass case on the top floor of the palatial Burj Al Arab hotel: a pair of golden pumps made of golden leather decorated with more than 100 carats of flawless diamonds set on white gold.

“We can see some potential buyers here, Dubai is the city of millionaires and billionaires,” said Hemani Karamchandani, chief executive of Passion Jewellers which made the range of ultra-luxury shoes.