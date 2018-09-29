Police clashed on Saturday with Catalan separatists in downtown Barcelona who had gathered to protest another march by Spanish police demanding better pay.

Separatists threw paint at police, covering anti-riot shields, police vans and the pavement in a downtown square in a panoply of bright colours.

The protesters also threw projectiles at police. Officers responded with baton strikes to keep them back.

Earlier, local Catalan police intervened to form a barrier when a separatist threw purple paint on a man who was part of the march of around 100 people in support of Spanish police.

Officers used batons to push back the oncoming separatists and keep apart the opposing groups.

"I make a call for calm, this city has always defended that everyone can exercise their rights to free speech," Barcelona mayor Ada Colau told Catalunya Radio.

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes reports.