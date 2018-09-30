Syrian rebels denied on Sunday they had pulled any heavy arms from a major opposition bastion in the north, as the deadline to implement a demilitarisation deal there draws closer.

Russia and Turkey agreed earlier this month to create a demilitarised zone around the opposition stronghold of Idlib.

The deal has so far averted a massive assault on the region by Syrian regime, but its implementation in areas packed with rival groups is expected to be complex.

The National Liberation Front, a pro-Turkey rebel alliance, welcomed the agreement but said on Sunday it had not yet moved any heavy arms from the planned zone.

“There have been no withdrawals of heavy weapons from any area or any front. This report is denied, completely denied,” NLF spokesman Naji Mustafa told AFP.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor had earlier said one faction of the NLF - Failaq al Sham - began withdrawing its heavy weapons under the Turkish-Russian agreement.

Failaq al Sham is the third largest group among the rebel groups in Northwest Syria, according to the monitor.

A spokesman for the group also told AFP on Sunday it had not moved any forces or arms.

“There have been no changes in the location of weapons or redistribution of fighters, even as we remain committed to the agreement reached in (the Russian resort of) Sochi,” said Sayf al-Raad.