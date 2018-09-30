WORLD
2 MIN READ
Polls close in Iraq's Kurdish region
Around 3.8 million voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections in northern Kurdish region. The vote was initially scheduled for 2017 but postponed due to political and economic crises in the region.
Polls close in Iraq's Kurdish region
A Kurdish woman casts her vote at a polling station, during parliamentary elections in the semi-autonomous region in Duhok, Iraq, September 30, 2018 / Reuters
September 30, 2018

Iraqi Kurds voted on Sunday for a new parliament in their autonomous region, which is mired in an economic crisis a year after an independence referendum that infuriated Baghdad.

The High Election Commission in the Kurdish region has established some 5,933 voting stations in the cities of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Dohuk and Halabja for the polls.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has more from Erbil, Iraq.

Around 3.8 million voters were eligible to cast ballot in the vote to elect 111 members of parliament. About 29 parties and coalitions are vying for seats. 

Electronic vote counting, which has caused uproar during Iraq’s May 12 parliamentary election, will not be used in the Kurdish polls. Votes, instead, will be counted manually.

Recommended

Economic challenges 

The city of Erbil was once called the Dubai of Iraq. Developers would build vast projects and sell them. 

But that was before the economy collapsed. 

The fight against Daesh and disputes with the Iraqi central government have led to a reduction in the funds coming in for the Kurdish Regional Government while after last year's independence referendum, the region lost control of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul