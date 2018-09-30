POLITICS
3 MIN READ
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway: I'm a victim of sexual assault
“I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape,” Kellyanne Conway told CNN.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway: I'm a victim of sexual assault
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway takes part in a TV interview at the White House in Washington, August 21, 2018. / Reuters
September 30, 2018

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that she was the victim of sexual assault and that women who survive such experiences should be heard.

“I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape,” Conway told CNN while defending the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by two other women.

“I’m a victim of sexual assault,” Conway said. Conway and White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The court nomination has been upended by the allegations, and President Donald Trump was forced to order the FBI to look into them after several moderate Republicans, whose votes could be crucial for Kavanaugh’s confirmation, called for a probe.

One Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, detailed her allegation in testimony before a Senate panel on Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school in the 1980s. Appearing afterward before the committee, Kavanaugh repeated his categorical denial.

Recommended

The swirling allegations have led other sexual assault victims to come forward to tell their stories.

Conway suggested on Sunday that the ire of many victims was improperly pointed at Republican supporters of Kavanaugh, as opposed to the perpetrators of the assaults.

“It’s not a meeting of the #MeToo movement,” she told CNN. “It’s raw partisan politics.”

For the past 12 months, women and men have shared stories of sexual harassment and abuse under the social media hashtag ‘#MeToo.’ In that time, the careers of a number of prominent men in entertainment, politics and finance have been toppled in the face of accusations of sexual misconduct.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report