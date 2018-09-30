Macedonia's prime minister pledged on Sunday to press on with a vote in parliament to change the country's name, although his coalition acknowledged a referendum appeared to have failed to secure the 50 percent turnout needed to make it legally valid.

The proposed name change is part of an agreement reached in June by pro-Western Prime Minister Zoran Zaev with Macedonia's neighbour Greece to resolve a decades-old dispute that had prevented Macedonia from joining NATO or the EU.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Skopje, Macedonia.

With the official turnout tally stuck at 34 percent half an hour before polls closed, a ruling coalition official acknowledged that it seemed unlikely that the 50 percent threshold would be reached. The opposition said the low turnout proved that Macedonians had rejected the name change.

Election officials still had not updated the official turnout figure hours after polls shut. Partial results showed that the people who did vote overwhelmingly backed the name change -- more than 90 percent voted yes with 63 percent of polling stations reporting.

But that had never been in doubt, since opponents of the change had urged followers not to vote, rather than vote no.

"It is clear that the agreement with Greece has not received the green light from the people," main nationalist opposition VMRO-DPMNE party leader Hristiajn Mickoski told journalists.

In an address, Zaev made no mention of the turnout but said most people who had voted had backed the change and their votes must be respected. He pledged to hold a vote in parliament on the name change, and said he would call an early election if lawmakers failed to give it the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution.

"I am determined to take Macedonia into the European Union and NATO," Zaev said.

Blow