Three people were killed in a suicide car bombing by terrorist group al Shabaab which hit a European Union armoured convoy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, police and an emergency service worker said.

The blast struck the convoy on a major road in the heart of the city.

“We carried two dead locals and four others injured,” Abdikadir Abdirahman of AMIN Ambulance Services said.

Police said the bomber had also died in the blast.

A witness saw men towing their damaged vehicle after the explosion hit its rear end.

The armoured vehicles had Italian and EU flags on them.