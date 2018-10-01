WORLD
Three die after car bomb strikes EU military convoy in Somalia
The blast struck the convoy on a major road in the heart of the city.
A soldier patrols the road as the damage is assessed after terrorist group al Shabab hit a European Union armoured convoy in Mogadishu, Somalia October 1, 2018. / Reuters
October 1, 2018

Three people were killed in a suicide car bombing by terrorist group al Shabaab which hit a European Union armoured convoy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, police and an emergency service worker said.

“We carried two dead locals and four others injured,” Abdikadir Abdirahman of AMIN Ambulance Services said.

Police said the bomber had also died in the blast.

A witness saw men towing their damaged vehicle after the explosion hit its rear end. 

The armoured vehicles had Italian and EU flags on them.

The al Shabaab group, which frequently carries out attacks in the Horn of Africa country, claimed responsibility.

The Italian military said a convoy of five vehicles returning from a training activity had been attacked but that no one was wounded or killed.

“The vehicle, with four soldiers on board, was slightly damaged and able to return to the base,” it said.

Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab wants to topple Somalia’s Western-backed central government and impose its own rule.

The European Union is one of the major sources of funding for the African Union-mandated peace-keeping force AMISOM which helps defend Somalia’s central government against the Islamists.

Somalia has been engulfed by violence and lawlessness since the early 1990s after the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre.

SOURCE:Reuters
