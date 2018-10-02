WORLD
1 MIN READ
Evangelical church's influence is expanding in Brazilian politics
Evangelicals have become an energetic voting base in Brazil, helping right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro to become frontrunner in this year's election.
Evangelical church's influence is expanding in Brazilian politics
Brazilian Partido Social Liberal (PSL) presidential candidate and former military officer Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a military event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 3, 2018. / Reuters
October 2, 2018

Evangelicals in Rio have been organising congregations across the city in support of right-wing presidential frontrunner, Jair Bolsonaro and other local far-right religious candidates. 

In Brazil this year, more than 500 evangelicals are running for office, a substantial increase from 2014.

However, church leaders are looking beyond these elections and say they want to extend their influence into every sector of Brazilian society. 

Recommended

And if no opposition steps up to challenge the movement, it seems poised to do just that. TRT World’s Michael Fox reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul