Indian police on Tuesday fired tear gas and water cannons to halt a march by thousands of protesting farmers heading for the capital, New Delhi, to demand better prices for their produce.

Reeling from a crash in commodity prices, more than 50,000 farmers from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, a top producer of wheat and cane, blocked part of the main highway to the capital.

They also sought loan waivers, cheaper power and tougher action to get sugar mills to pay dues owed for their cane, as discontent in rural areas turns to anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces tough general elections next year.

TV broadcast images of angry farmers clashing with police and driving their tractors into security barriers, in a protest that disrupted rush-hour traffic.

Some farmers were wounded when police fired tear gas and water cannons to keep protesters from breaking through barricades to reach New Delhi.

The farmers said they rejected the government's assurances, saying they will continue protests, Hindustan Times reported.

Police 'brutally beat up' farmers