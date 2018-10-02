A suicide bomber blew himself up at an election rally in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Tuesday, killing at least 13 people and wounding more than 30, officials said, warning the toll was likely to climb.

The attack took place in the province's Kama district on Tuesday afternoon where supporters of Abdul Naser Mohmand had gathered to back his campaign as an independent candidate in Afghanistan's parliamentary elections scheduled for October 20.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman of the provincial governor, said at least 13 bodies were taken to hospitals, but others said the toll was likely to be higher.

"Elders were speaking at the meeting when there was suddenly a huge blast," said Sayed Humayoun, who was attending the meeting in Kama district, outside the provincial capital Jalalabad.

"I was knocked unconscious but when I opened my eyes there were bodies scattered all around the blast area," he said, adding that he could see dozens of dead and wounded bodies on the ground.

Resident of the area, Abdul Rahimzai, said, "We want the government to provide security for the campaigning of candidates. I also ask that parliamentary candidates that when you are not able to ensure security for your gatherings, don't hold them, as it results in killing of our innocent people."

Daesh claims responsibility