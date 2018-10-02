Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who said he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of "fixers" to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000.

The suit says the woman asked police last month to reopen the criminal case; Las Vegas police confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that they have reopened a sexual assault case from 2009 brought by the woman named in the lawsuit.

The AP does not identify those who say they have been sexually assaulted.

'Fake news'

"Fake. Fake news," said the five-time world player of the year, who moved to Juventus from Real Madrid this summer. "You want to promote by my name. It's normal. They want to be famous, to say my name. But it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all good."

The woman's attorneys did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

Ronaldo's attorney, Christian Schertz, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

But after a report on the case in Der Spiegel last week, he threatened to sue the German magazine, saying: "It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way."

In a smiling Instagram video posted hours after the suit was filed, Ronaldo appears to deny the allegations.

