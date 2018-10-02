Iraq's parliament on Tuesday elected as president Kurdish politician Barham Salih, who immediately named Shia Adel Abdul Mahdi prime minister-designate, ending months of deadlock after an inconclusive national election in May.

The presidency, traditionally occupied by a Kurd, is a largely ceremonial position but the vote for Salih was a key step toward forming a new government, which politicians have failed to do since the election.

Under Iraq's constitution, Salih - a British-educated engineer aged 58 who has held office in both the Iraqi federal and Kurdish regional governments - had 15 days to invite the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government. He chose to do so less than two hours after his election.

Since Saddam Hussein was toppled in a 2003 US-led invasion, power has been shared among Iraq's three largest ethnic-sectarian components.

The most powerful post, that of prime minister, has traditionally been held by a Shia Arab, the speaker of parliament's by a Sunni Arab and the presidency by a Kurd.

A former vice president, oil minister, and finance minister, Abdul Mahdi now has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.