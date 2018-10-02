Scientists from the United States, Canada and France won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for revolutionising the use of lasers in research, finding ways to make them deliver more powerful flashes of light and even to act like tiny tweezers.

Their work paved the way for laser eye surgery to improve vision and studies that can manipulate cells and their innards.

Two winners also made history for other reasons. Arthur Ashkin, the American who developed "optical tweezers," became the oldest Nobel Prize laureate at age 96. And Donna Strickland, of the University of Waterloo in Canada, became only the third woman to win the physics Nobel, and the first in 55 years.

Strickland and the third winner, Frenchman Gerard Mourou of the Ecole Polytechnique and University of Michigan, developed a way to generate high-intensity, ultra-short bursts of laser light. They share half of the 9 million kronor ($1.01 million) prize while the other half goes to Ashkin, who worked at Bell Labs in New Jersey.

Ashkin said he was pleasantly surprised when he got the 5 am call from Sweden.

"I'm very old and had given up worrying about things like Nobel Prizes," he told The Associated Press.

He said he's working on solar energy research at his New Jersey home. These days, though, scientific research is "a hobby more or less," he told the official website of the Nobel Prize.

"I tell my wife that's the only thing I'm really good at."

'Dream of science fiction' in physics

Sweden's Royal Academy of Sciences said Ashkin's development of optical tweezers that can grab tiny particles such as viruses without damaging them realised "an old dream of science fiction," using the tiny amount of pressure exerted by beams of light to move objects.

That means lasers can be used to push, pull or hold in place tiny objects like atoms, molecules and living cells. Optical tweezers "created entirely new opportunities for observing and controlling the machinery of life," the Nobel committee said.

"You see the thing work and your heart stops. The hairs stand up on the back of your neck," said David Grier of New York University, who uses optical tweezers in his research.