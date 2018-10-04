From Germany’s Angela Merkel, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, Britain’s Theresa May, and Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, more and more women are taking office but there’s still room for improvement.

Though the number of female political leaders has more than doubled since 2000, 193 UN member states account for just 10 percent of female representation despite the UN’s requested 30 percent quota in 1990 for female parliamentarians.

Currently only Bolivia and Rwanda have had 50 percent or more female participation in parliament.

Breaking the glass ceiling in politics is difficult for female candidates pitted against men, their appearances endlessly scrutinised by the persistent gender stereotyping of politics in a man’s world.

Women who break into this male domain are perceived as less feminine or 'honorary men' accompanied often by negative coverage which deems them unfit for leadership.

Assessing the track record of female leaders throughout history has been difficult due to the small sample size. There are no clear patterns in the policy history of female leaders globally - some adopt pro-feminist frameworks, others become infamous for hostile policies towards women, like Britain’s Margaret Thatcher.

Based on gender norms, female leaders focus on conflict resolution centered around peace-building. However these discussions fail to account for how women “mother” wars or fail to prevent humanitarian crises.

According to Mary Caprioli, a professor of political science, four female leaders have been responsible for 10 military crises in the 20th century. Israel's Golda Meir alone was responsible for seven. Even though only 18 percent of European monarchs have been lead by queens, inter-state conflicts were 27 percent more likely to occur than under the rule of kings.

History is full of examples of women in key roles orchestrating wars or leading rebellions. Queen Isabella’s conquest of Granada, Thatcher who won a landslide victory after waging war in the Falklands, Indira Ghandi’s war with Pakistan, and most recently Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi - a Nobel Peace Prize winner who has overseen the Rohingya crisis.

Even initiatives that seek to empower women, such as the Women Political Leaders , can be seen as disingenuous depending on who heads them.