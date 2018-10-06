WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops kill three Palestinians near Gaza-Israel fence
The dead included a minor and at least 126 protesters were wounded by Israeli live fire during 'right of return' protests, Gaza's Health Ministry says.
Israeli troops kill three Palestinians near Gaza-Israel fence
A Palestinian returns a tear gas canister during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza buffer zone in southern Gaza on October 5, 2018. / Reuters
October 6, 2018

Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, as thousands of people protested on Friday along the fence dividing Gaza and Israel, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said the boy was struck in the chest, a 24-year-old man was shot in the back and another man, 28, succumbed to his wounds at hospital.

It added that 126 protesters were wounded by live fire.

Israeli aircraft carried out two air strikes in what the Israeli army said was a response to the firing of explosives. 

One strike hit less than 50 metres away from two clearly marked press cars belonging to The Associated Press.A cameraman said journalists, ambulances and vendors were in the area, about 250 metres away from the fence. There were no casualties.

Recommended

'Right of return' protests

Demonstrators demand the "right of return" to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel's 11-year blockade of Gaza, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

According to the health ministry, more than 190 Palestinians have been killed and 20,000 others wounded since the rallies began on March 30.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul