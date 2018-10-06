A meeting between Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin on September 17 in Sochi resulted in a decision to demilitarise the zone between regime forces and the opposition and rebels in northern Syria's Idlib.

The region is the last major opposition and rebel stronghold in Syria.

The Assad regime and its allies had been reported to be planning an all-out assault to take back Idlib, and had stepped up attacks on the region.

The ultimate goal of the expected assault was Idlib city, one of the designated de-escalation zones agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran as part of the Astana process.

Turkey and the United Nations have led international calls for restraint.

According to the UN, the war, now in its eighth year, has already claimed the lives of over 500,000 people and has displaced over 12 million. It fears a humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib, which is home to some three million people, many of them refugees who fled the war in other parts of the country.

All times below are in GMT (Syria is GMT+3)

Monday, October 8

0830 GMT: Turkey's Anadolu Agency reports that Syrian opposition fighters in Idlib will complete the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the front line by the end of the day.

Saturday, October 6

1404 GMT: Two Turkey-backed Syrian rebel officials told Reuters that rebel groups had begun to withdraw heavy weaponry from a demilitarised zone in northwest Syria on Saturday morning.

“The process of withdrawing heavy weapons began this morning and will continue for a number of days,” one rebel official told Reuters.

Wednesday, October 2

1930 GMT: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib was effective and no major military actions are planned in the region.

"I have every reason to believe that we will achieve our goals," Putin said, referring to the demilitarised zone set up by Russia and Turkey in Idlib.

"And that means, no large scale military actions are expected there," he said. "Military action for the sake of military action is unnecessary."

Monday, October 1

0800 GMT: France supports the recent Russia-Turkey agreement on installing a demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib, the French foreign ministry said on Monday in a statement.

The statement comes a day after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Paris.

"The talks focused mainly on the Syrian issues. Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed support for the [Russia-Turkey] agreement in Sochi on September 17 that establishes a demilitarised zone in the Idlib area and allows to avoid the offensive operation by the [Damascus] regime and its allies at this stage," read the statement.

Sunday, September 30

1315 GMT: Syrian rebels denied they had pulled any heavy arms from a major opposition bastion in Syria's Idlib.

“There have been no withdrawals of heavy weapons from any area or any front. This report is denied, completely denied,” NLF spokesman Naji Mustafa told AFP.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor had earlier said one faction of the NLF - Failaq al Sham - began withdrawing its heavy weapons under the Turkish-Russian agreement.

0700 GMT: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday that rebel group Failaq al Sham has started withdrawing its forces and heavy arms from a demilitarised zone in northwest Syria.

The group is the first to comply with a requirement to leave a demilitarised buffer zone set up by Turkey and Russia to avert a Russian-backed Syrian army offensive, Rami Abdulrahman, head of the UK-based war monitor told Reuters news agency.

Rebel sources could not immediately be reached for comment.

Thursday, September 27

1028 GMT: Syrian opposition said on Thursday they have growing confidence that their militant rivals will comply with a requirement to leave a demilitarised buffer zone in Idlib province set up by Turkey and Russia to avert a Russian-backed Syrian regime offensive.

The position of the biggest militant group, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, spearheaded by al Qaeda's former Syrian offshoot, will be crucial to the deal's success, but it has so far said nothing.

Wednesday, September 26

1400 GMT: US President Donald Trump hailed Turkey for helping to avoid offensive on Syria's Idlib, during his speech at the UN Security Council.

He also thanked Iran, Russia and Syrian regime for slowing down attack on Idlib, saying "get the terrorists, but I hope the restraint continues, the world is watching."

0500 GMT: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an exclusive interview told Reuters it was impossible for Syrian peace efforts to continue with Syrian regime Bashar al Assad in power, adding the withdrawal of "radical groups" from Idlib had already started.

"This part of Syria will be free of weapons which is the expectation of the people of Idlib ... who welcomed this step," he said.

Monday, September 24

0000 GMT: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey would continue to increase the number of safe zones within Syria to include the east of the Euphrates River.

In his address to Turkish and Muslim communities in New York, organised by Turkish American National Steering Committee, Erdogan said Turkey’s struggle will continue until the terror threat against it ends and it would eradicate terror gangs that aim at Syria’s future.

Sunday, September 23

15:40 GMT: Two insurgent groups rejected a deal reached this month between Russia and Turkey to establish a demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib region with one saying on Sunday that the agreement aims to "bury the revolution."

Huras al Din, Arabic for Guardians of Religion, called the deal to establish the zone a "great conspiracy."

The group is made up mostly of al-Qaida fighters that broke away from Hayat Tahrir al Sham in Idlib.

The Ansar al Din Front, issued a statement Sunday carried by Syrian rebel and opposition social media pages, calling on all insurgent groups in Idlib "during this critical period to overcome their differences because of the existential battle since our enemy does not differentiate between us."

Friday, September 21

15:00 GMT: A trilateral meeting on Syria will be held in New York with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, and Iran, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

In the wake of the Sochi agreement, the "ceasefire must be fully established and focus should be on political solution," Cavusoglu said.

19:05 GMT: Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters said they would cooperate with Turkish diplomatic efforts that halted a Russian-backed regime offensive in Idlib, but they will not surrender their weapons or territory.

Thursday, September 20

06:05 GMT: Jan Egeland, the top UN humanitarian aid official for Syria, says he sees "great potential for a lot of fighting" in opposition and rebel-held Idlib province despite an accord between Russia and Turkey that has delayed a military offensive.

Wednesday, September 19

18:30 GMT: The US Department of State has omitted the PYD/YPG terrorist group from its 2017 Country Reports on Terrorism.

The previous edition of the report noted that Turkey views the Syria-based PYD/YPG as an extension of the PKK militant group, which the US, Turkey and the EU list as a terrorist organisation.

Tuesday, September 18

11:00 GMT: The UN’s humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis has welcomed the Turkey, Russia agreement to demilitarise Idlib province.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in Ankara, Panos Moumtzis said it is “very important” to avoid military escalation, protect civilians, respect freedoms, and make sure humanitarian work and access is allowed in Syria."

“The Sochi agreement is extremely important and definitely a step in the right direction,” he added.

Monday, September 17

16:20 GMT: The leaders of Turkey and Russia have agreed to create a “demilitarised zone” around Syria’s rebel-held province of Idlib, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday after lengthy talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We have decided to create a demilitarised zone some 15 to 20 kilometres deep along the line of contact between the armed opposition and regime troops by October 15 of this year,” he said.

05:30 GMT: Syrian opposition and rebels have dug trenches around towns, reinforced caves for cover and put up sandbags around their positions. They issued calls to arms, urging young men to join in the defence of Idlib.

This time, it's "surrender or die."

Sunday, September 16

23:00 GMT: Syrians in Idlib are heading underground as they brace themselves for a Russian-backed regime offensive on the country's largest remaining rebel-held zone.

Friday, September 14

1548 GMT: Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says it is too early to talk about a humanitarian corridor for Idlib.

After a meeting with French, German and Russian officials in Istanbul, Kalin said that they have reached a consensus that the result of an attack on Idlib would be severe.

1355 GMT: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the Syrian regime is not preparing a major offensive against the opposition-held Idlib, adding that Moscow will do everything to protect civilians.