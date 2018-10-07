Polarising far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro looked to be the big winner of a first-round presidential election in Brazil on Sunday, according to most complete results -- but a final victory in a run-off to be held in three weeks is far from assured.

The 63-year-old former paratrooper, who has vowed a harsh crackdown on rampant crime, came within spitting distance of winning the presidency outright on Sunday.

He picked up 47 percent of votes, against 28 percent for his nearest rival, leftwing candidate Fernando Haddad, electoral authorities said after counting ballots fro m 93 percent of polling stations.

Had he pocketed more than 50 percent, he would automatically have become the president-elect.

But he faced fierce resistance from a big part of the 147-million strong electorate put off by his denigrating comments against women, the poor, and his unabashed nostalgia for the brutal military dictatorship that ruled Brazil between 1964 and 1985.

Now Bolsonaro and Haddad -- the two top candidates from a field of 13 on Sunday -- will have to duke it out on October 28.

'Not him'

Surveys suggest Bolsonaro currently has a very slight edge for that run-off but the outcome is too close to call as Haddad will likely now pick up substantial support from the other beaten candidates.

Voting on Sunday revealed the deep divisions generated by Bolsonaro and Haddad.

Some voters -- particularly women -- wore "Not Him" slogans to polling stations, declaring their fierce opposition to Bolsonaro.

But supporters, like 53-year-old lawyer Roseli Milhomem in Brasilia, said they backed him because "Brazil wants change."

"We've had enough of corruption. Our country is wealthy, it can't fall into the wrong hands," she said.

Other Brazilians banged pots in protest when Haddad, 55, voted in Sao Paulo, the mega-city he once ruled as mayor.

There is palpable disappointment and anger at the Workers Party, blamed for being at the helm when Brazil plunged into its worst-ever recession, from which it is still struggling to recover.

But a Haddad voter, Jose Dias, said it would be a "catastrophe" if Bolsonaro triumphed.