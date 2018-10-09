Turkish and US soldiers are beginning joint training on combined patrols in Manbij, northern Syria, on Tuesday, Turkey's defence minister announced.

"As of today the Turkish and US Armed Forces began joint training on combined patrolling activities, which will be held in the region, as part of the Manbij Roadmap and Security Principles," Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

He said the first group of US personnel arrived in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey on October 2 for training, adding, "Following the completion of training, common united patrolling activities will begin in an effort to establish stability and security in the region and to prevent terrorist activities in the future."

Turkey's independent patrolling in Manbij has been "continuing as planned" since June 18, he added.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of PKK/YPG terrorists from the city to stabilise the region, which is in the northeast of the Aleppo province in northern Syria.

PKK/YPG will be 'buried in the trenches'