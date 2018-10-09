A fast and furious Hurricane Michael sped toward the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday with 110 mph winds and a potential storm surge of 12 feet, giving tens of thousands of people precious little time to get out or board up.

Fighter jets and crews evacuated Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida in preparation ahead of the hurricane, while grocery stores quickly ran out of provisions in Tallahassee and beaches were cleared in Pensacola.

Drawing energy from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico with every passing hour, the storm was expected to blow ashore around midday Wednesday near Panama City Beach, along a lightly populated stretch of fishing villages and white-sand spring-break beaches.

While Florence took five days between the time it turned into a hurricane and the moment it rolled into the Carolinas, Michael gave Florida what amounted to two days' notice.

It developed into a hurricane on Monday, and by Tuesday, more than 140,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Authorities warn of devastating strike

A hurricane hunter plane that bounced into the swirling eye of Michael off the west tip of Cuba late on Monday found wind speeds were rising even as forecasters warned the storm could reach major hurricane status with winds topping 179 kph by Tuesday night.

TRT World 's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

Michael was lashing western Cuba on Monday with heavy rains and strong winds.

Forecasters warned Michael could dump up to 30 centimetres of rain in western Cuba, potentially triggering flash floods and mudslides in mountain areas.

Disaster agencies in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua reported 13 deaths as roofs collapsed and residents were carried away by swollen rivers. Six people died in Honduras, four in Nicaragua and three in El Salvador. Authorities were also searching for a boy swept away by a river in Guatemala.

Most of the rain was blamed on a low-pressure system off the Pacific coast of El Salvador. Hurricane Michael in the Caribbean could have also contributed.

'Monstrous hurricane'

On the Florida Panhandle, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan bluntly advised residents who choose to ride out the storm that first responders won't be able to reach them during or immediately after Michael smashes into the coast.

"If you decide to stay in your home and a tree falls on your house or the storm surge catches you and you're now calling for help, there's no one that can respond to help you," Morgan said at a news conference.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott called Michael a "monstrous hurricane" with a devastating potential from high winds, storm surge and heavy rains. Scott declared a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties from the Panhandle to Tampa Bay, activated hundreds of Florida National Guard members and waived tolls to encourage those near the coast to evacuate inland.