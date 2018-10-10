Rihanna wants Americans to work, work, work, work, work -- on getting registered to vote.

The 30-year-old Barbados-born pop singer -- who has residency in America but cannot vote herself -- took to Instagram to urge her fans to sign up before deadline for November's midterm elections.

"GOOD MORNING AMERICA. Who is awake this morning? And who's woke?" she asked her 65 million followers.

"You have 1 job today and that is to properly register to vote," RiRi wrote, alongside a chart of the voter registration deadlines in each of the 50 states.