The deal between Turkey and the United States regarding the northern Syrian town of Manbij is delayed "but not completely dead", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday.

Turkey and the United States reached a deal in May over Manbij after months of disagreement. Under the deal, the YPG militant group would withdraw from Manbij and Turkish and US forces would maintain security and stability around the town.

Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday during his flight back from a visit to Hungary that the implementation of the deal had been delayed.

"There is a delay but (the deal) is not completely dead. US Secretary of State Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mattis say they will take concrete steps," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has waged a three-decade armed campaign against the Turkish state.

While both Turkey and the US, as well as the EU, all agree that the PKK is a terrorist organisation, the US has considered its Syrian affiliate as an ally in the fight against Daesh in Syria. Turkey however insists the YPG is a terror group and fears advances by the YPG in Syria will embolden the PKK at home.